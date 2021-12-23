Gambia: Barrow Receives More Congratulatory Messages

22 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 21 December 2021: His Excellency President Adama Barrow continues to receive more congratulatory messages for his re-election in the December 4, 2021, presidential elections.

The latest messages came from His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, who conveyed his country and peoples' continued willingness to expand the relation and friendship with the Gambia and its people. Also congratulating President Barrow is the Emir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Additionally, H.E. Diaz-Canel Preeti Sinha, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Capital Development Fund, also conveyed a congratulatory message to President Barrow through the Gambia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Honourable Lang Yabou. Ms. Sinha praised the President and the Gambian people for the country's strong democratic credentials exhibited in a peaceful, free and fair manner the elections were conducted. She pledged her institution's full support and collaboration with the Gambia in its development goals.

WHO: We prefer not to see dockdowns because they have huge economic implications

MoBSE signs framework agreement with Education Above All in Qatar

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X