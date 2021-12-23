Gambia: Barrow Receives More Congratulatory Messages

State House, Banjul, 21 December 2021: His Excellency President Adama Barrow continues to receive more congratulatory messages for his re-election in the December 4, 2021, presidential elections.

The latest messages came from His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, who conveyed his country and peoples' continued willingness to expand the relation and friendship with the Gambia and its people. Also congratulating President Barrow is the Emir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Additionally, H.E. Diaz-Canel Preeti Sinha, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Capital Development Fund, also conveyed a congratulatory message to President Barrow through the Gambia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Honourable Lang Yabou. Ms. Sinha praised the President and the Gambian people for the country's strong democratic credentials exhibited in a peaceful, free and fair manner the elections were conducted. She pledged her institution's full support and collaboration with the Gambia in its development goals.

