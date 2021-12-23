Gambia: NGO Engages 60 Adolescent On Teenage Pregnancy, Reproductive Health Issues

Artists in Alliance for Arts and Culture in partnership the Kafuta Community Library on Sunday embarked on a community sensitisation for 60 adolescent girls on teenage pregnancy, HIV Aids, reproductive health and gender related issues.

Welcoming the participants, Lamin Bojang, project coordinator of The Gambia Community Library, lauded the initiatives, reminding that the library is initiated to help both the students and the researchers in the area.

This, he added, would also help minimise students who loitered around during school days.

Addressing the gathering, Saloum Sheriff Janko, Gambian Journalist and author, who also doubles as the president of Artists in Alliance for Arts and Culture, said his organisation is ready to work with youth organisations, local communities, artistes and health workers, police, teachers, students and caregivers on issues relating to health including HIV /AIDS, Arts and Culture.

Artists in Alliance for Arts and Culture, he added, is a registered non-profit organisation that works in the promotion of Arts and Culture in the country.

However, the idea of this initiative, he said, is to bring mutual understanding between different cultures by means of collaborative programmes of education, health, tourism and environment for sustainable development.

"Arts and Culture sector is seen as expendable and fast growing sector by many institutions.

Yes some discourage artists, cultural groups, school children and some communities to participate and take lesson on arts and culture and to take ownership of their heritage or artistic works. There is need to properly sensitise people of all ages, make them realise the importance of Arts and their Culture in their respective communities."

According to him, the aims of the initiative is to create awareness on Arts and Culture and also to connect people through cultural collaboration, music, education , health Art works ,Tourism and Culture, and exchange for sustainable development.

This would help us mobilise resources for development activities of cultural promotions.

Satang Dumbuya, a gender-activist, equally advised students to focus more on their education to be responsible future leaders.

Other projects that the local NGO is working on include, its forthcoming International Kora and Cultural festival slated for 24th to 27th February, 2022.

