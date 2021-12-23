Gambia: One More Year of Teaching Challenges and Victories in the Gambia

Humanity is going through difficult times, as a consequence of the Covid19 pandemic that has taken thousands of lives and has lacerated the economy of many countries, especially those of the so-called third world.

Cuba, the largest of the Antilles, is an island that is fighting against a genocidal and cruel blockade imposed by the United States, and intentionally intensified at this stage, where, precisely, support, help, collaboration and union of all are needed to together overthrow that deadly virus.

Our land of solidarity is not intimidated, it continues its triumphal path towards a more just and sovereign world, giving daily samples of the great altruistic and supportive heart that each worthy Cuban carriesthroughout the globe.

In the Republic of the Gambia, a Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC), which brings together dedicated health professionals, among them high-level scientific teachers and excellent pedagogical mastery, demonstrate daily what was expressed by our undefeated and eternal Commander Fidel Castro: "The teacher is the soul of the Revolution ".

There have been many challenges that this group of teachers has had to face together with their Gambian colleagues to keep the educational process active in the midst of the pandemic, a process that did not stop, it continued with online classes, a form of teaching they faced for first time and they succeeded.

This year, they were able to return to the classroom, with great satisfaction, and they noted the good results of the students, with excellent graduate theses and keynote presentations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thus they managed to graduate 55 new professionals to strengthen the Gambian health system. In addition, extracurricular and community tasks were carried out.

They have worked with a lot of love, offering their knowledge at the service of young people thirsty for knowledge, always highlighting the achievements of the Cuban Revolution and its principles of solidarity and humanism.

The University of Gambia abides by the regulations of West Africa, an educational organization of great international prestige, which has recognized the high scientific degree of Cuban professors, and the work they have carried out in this West African nation.

This December 22nd, Educator's Day, they really deserve the recognition and congratulations of all those who have received their noble teaching, and of their colleagues who proudly display their magnificent achievements.

Happy Educator's Day!

(*) Professor and Collaborator or the Cuban Medical Brigade in Gambia

GRA HR Director urges revenue officers to treat people with respect

NGO engages 60 adolescent on teenage pregnancy, reproductive health issues