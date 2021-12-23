Liberia: ANC Welcomes and Accepts Liberty Party's Endorsement of Cummings

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) welcomes and accepts the endorsement, by the Liberty Party (LP), of its Standard Bearer, Alexander Cummings, for the Standard Bearer position of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP). The ANC has been officially informed that the Liberty Party made the decision over the weekend at its "Special Convention" held in Ganta City, Nimba County. Delegates at the Special Convention overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. Alexander Cumming and pledged to support his bid for the CPP Standard Bearer position, as well as his bid for the presidency of Liberia.

In a later telephone conversation with Liberty Party National Chairman, Musa Hassan Billity, the National Chairman of the ANC, Senator Daniel Naatehn, expressed profound appreciation and warm-hearted reception of the ANC Executive Committee to the Liberty Party endorsement. "We will remember your desire and decision to put Liberia first," Naatehn told Bility; noting, "your decision to endorse Alexander Cummings is the beginning of an inevitable and imminent ascendency to the presidency of Liberia."

The ANC is excited about this new development and wants to assure the LP of its undiluted support in ensuring that a partnership to transform this country has been formed.

Consequently, the ANC assures the public that it remains committed to the ideals of the CPP and will do everything humanly possible to hold the CPP together and ensure a one-term presidency of George Weah. "We worked hard and invested so much to build the CPP to where it is; we will work even harder to make sure that the CPP is kept together to produce the best leadership for this country," says Alexander Cummings, ANC Standard Bearer, and former CPP Chairman.