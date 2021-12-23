Tunisia: Finance Bill 2022 - Creation of Fund for PPP and New Financing Lines

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied denied, during a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday at Carthage palace, the information circulating on some social media about the 2022 Finance Bill.

He affirmed during this cabinet meeting held in the presence of Prime Minister Najla Boudin, Finance Minister Sihem Namsia and Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saied, that this bill is elaborated within the framework of the State's will to send positive messages to the country's various economic actors, its partners and foreign donors, while ensuring the balance of public finances in 2022, to promote a medium-term economic recovery.

The reforms planned in the framework of the 2022 finance bill will make it possible to achieve overall and sustainable economic growth, improve the business climate and restore confidence with Tunisia's partners, as well as preserve the social role of the State and institute a fair and reduced tax system for both individuals and companies, says a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

It also involves improving public sector governance and strengthening measures to combat the repercussions of the health crisis.

The draft finance law for the year 2022 includes several economic measures designed to support businesses, encourage private initiative and job creation, mobilise savings to stimulate investment, as well as improve the business climate and encourage the social and solidarity economy.

It also provides for measures to combat tax evasion and smuggling and to promote the integration of the parallel economy and the generalisation of digitalisation, with the creation of a public-private partnership fund, the strengthening of companies' equity capital and the facilitation of their access to financing, and the acceleration of the creation of remote companies, as well as the doubling of funds allocated to individual projects created by young people.

The draft finance law for the year 2022 also includes other measures to promote the green economy, sustainable development and energy transition.

According to the same source, this includes encouraging the use of alternative energies, preserving the environment and financing waste control, sorting and recovery activities.

Social allowances

With regard to the social aspect, the bill provides, according to the same source, for an increase in the allowance intended for poor families, the granting of a monthly allowance to the children of families with limited or average incomes under the age of 6, the maintenance of social transfers, and the scholarship for baccalaureate holders from families with low or average incomes.

Furthermore, the tax burden on kindergartens involved in programmes for children from needy and low-income families is to be reduced.

The draft budget for the year 2022 includes provisions to deal with the repercussions of the health crisis, including the creation of a financing line for small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, support for tourist and craft establishments, and measures to assist agents in the tourist and craft sector and tourist guides.

The finance bill aims to support the rehabilitation and maintenance of educational establishments, to improve the conditions of school accommodation in the interior regions, to boost the activities of the steering committees of the social housing programme, and to create a financing line for the social economy institutions.

It also aims to create a special treasury account dedicated to diversifying the sources of financing for social funds, financing small projects for the benefit of vulnerable categories and the disabled and promoting the control of purchasing power through the control of selling prices of agricultural inputs and fodder, as well as maintaining the selling prices of subsidised products at the same level.