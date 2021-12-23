Tunisia: 'Tunisia Can Count On EU Support to Overcome Crisis' - Olivér Várhelyi

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia-European Union relations and means to strengthen them were the focus of a telephone conversation on Wednesday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

Quoted in a press release, the minister reviewed the decisions and measures taken by the President of the Republic on July 25 and December 13, 2021, explaining the different stages of the upcoming political and institutional process that should lead to legislative elections on December 17, 2022.

For his part, the European Commissioner reaffirmed the readiness of the European Union to accompany Tunisia in its democratic consolidation process and in its economic recovery, promising financial cooperation through the implementation of the financial plan for the period 2022-2027.

"Tunisia can count on the support of the European Union to overcome this delicate period and regain economic vitality," the Commissioner stressed, saying he hoped for rapid implementation of political and economic reforms.