Ghana: Open Drain At Alajo Poses Risk to Motorists, Residents

An open drain at the intersection of Black Star Street and Dr Koranteng Street at Alajo, a suburb of Accra, is posing danger to motorists and residents.

The situation has resulted in some motorists running into them, bursting their tyres in the process, especially at night when street lights are also not functioning.

The Ghanaian Times on visit to the area noticed that there were no signs to indicate any danger to motorists plying that stretch of road.

It was also found that a metal covering the drain was damaged, a structural defect that made it even dangerous.

A commercial driver, Thomas Asiamah, who plies the stretch daily, said the open drain was causing a lot of problems as drivers who were unfamiliar with the road got their tyres stuck in there, creating a traffic situation on the road.

"Two days ago, a truck got stuck in the drain, due to its heavy nature and we had to get another truck to pull it out. This took us two days which caused a traffic situation here," he added.

He disclosed that the drain had been there for years, adding that there were instances where cars crashed at the intersection.

A driver, Francis Frimpong, said he was very careful when using the road as he did not want to lose his tyre.

He disclosed that on a daily basis, drivers using the road lost their tyres.

"Today, the road is less busy. Under normal circumstances, a vehicle should have been stuck in the opening," he added.

When contacted, the Roads Engineer for the Ayawaso Central Assembly, Mr Gideon Toklo, disclosed that repair works on the drain would commence soon, explaining that "it is part of multiple projects being undertaken by the Assembly."

"The entire project includes open drains at City Light and Mexico Hotel at Kokomlemle, and the Black Star Street (Polo Park) at Alajo as well as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and several others.

Cost for the projects, he disclosed was GH¢187, 500 and expected to be completed in six months.