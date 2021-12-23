Ghana: Take Responsibility for Fixing Country ... Mahama Tells Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop the rabble-rousing skits and address the concerns of Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama in a subtle jab on his Facebook page said President Akufo-Addo should take his responsibilities in fixing the nation seriously.

"I think the President must take his responsibilities seriously and focus on working to change the circumstances of our people, rather than the rabble-rousing skits he serves the nation."

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, rhetorically asked if anybody remembers a well-thought-through policy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by former President Mahama from 2011- 2016.

In his response, President Mahama said: "To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People's manifesto, he would have at least learned about the 'Big Push' (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), 'Free Primary Health Care Plan', the '1 million jobs plan', 'Ghana FIRST' (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and cost effective policies."

Former President Mahama, who is credited with the introduction of the Progressive Free Senior High School Education in 2015, said he was willing to provide Nana Akufo-Addo a copy of the NDC manifesto.

"I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto.

With his speech of yesterday, he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately, a poor leader as Ghanaians have found out at great cost."

President Akufo-Addo and the NPP had since assuming office on January 7, 2017 introduced and implemented a number of policies, including the flagship Free Senior High School Education, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), One District-One-Factory (1D1F), One Village-One Dam and Rearing for Food and Jobs.

President Akufo-Addo and leading members of the NPP believed that they are prudent managers of the economy and that bringing the NDC back to power was tantamount to drawing back the clock of progress.

The NPP is seeking to break the two terms of eight years mandate each time they win power since 1992, making them the two major political parties under the Fourth Republic.