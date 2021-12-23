Ghana: GT Oddoye Memorial Tennis Finals Today

This year's G.T Oddoye Memorial junior tennis championship is expected to end today at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

The event has brought together over 300 players from Ashaiman, Winneba, Tarkwa, Kumasi and other parts of Accra.

Tournament Coordinator, Peter Annan, said participants will compete at the U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16 in both boys and girls.

He said winners will go home with attractive prizes.

According to him, organisers are expecting to see a keenly contested final judging from the performances exhibited at the previous stages.