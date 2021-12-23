Ghana: Han Elite Educational Complex Observe Colourday

Han Elite Educational Complex at Akotsi Junction in the Central Region on Friday observed ColourDay, to make the children learn about colours.

The Colour Day is a significant feature in the school's extra curriculum activities to nurture the children to learn to appreciate colours and its importance in their formative years.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Portia Eduah, said teaching children colours helped to shape them and inculcate in them vocabularies for describing things around them.

She added that recognising and identifying colours was important part of child's development adding "early identification of colours by children in their formative years help them to create a link between visuals and words."

On their vacation, Mrs Eduah urged the children to make good use of their time at home by respecting their parents and also read and learn more about things around.

She implored the children to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive occasion to stay healthy and strong and come back to school with renewed energy and good health to continue with their studies.