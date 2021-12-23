Africa: Rajevac Releases 30-Man Provisional Stars Squad

Black Stars Head Coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named a 30-man provisional squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon with five local based players making the list.

Coach Milovan handed call-ups to current Ghana Premier League (GPL) top scorer David Abagna of Real Tamale United, Maxwell Abbey Quaye of Great Olympics, Dreams FC's duo of Philemon Baffuor and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and goalkeeper Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak.

The Serbian trainer also handed maiden call-ups to Vitoria de Guimaraes defender Khalid Abdul Mumin, Salis Abdul Samed of French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot while Genk of Belgium midfielder Joseph Painstil made a return to the side.

Addressing the media after the announcement, Coach Rajevac hoped that all the players named would honour the invitation and showcase what they have to offer for Ghana.

While in Doha the team will engage in three friendly games, first against a yet to be named club side on Tuesday, December 28, then take on either Sudan or Egypt on January 1 before facing the might of current African Champions, Algeria on January 5

The team will depart Doha for Yaoundé on January 7, 2022, to begin the quest to end Ghana's 40 years wait for an African title.

Drawn in group C, Ghana will open her tournament account against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 10, face the Panthers of Gabon on January 14 and the Coelacanths of Comoros four days later.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul ManafNurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen).

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes).

Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal) FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot).

Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk).

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor).