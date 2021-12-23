Ghana Re Supports Three Institutions

Ghana Reinsurance Company (Ghana Re) as part of its corporate social responsibilities has presented a total amount of GH199,175 to three institutions in Accra on Monday.

The institutions are the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Students Affairs and Financial Services (GHC71,175), the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital (GHC68,000) and Ghana Heart Foundation (GHC60,000).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Managing Director at Ghana Re, Mr George Mensah said the company had over the years supported the activities of various institutions in the areas of education and health.

"We deem it appropriate to assist, encourage and provide them requisite support towards building their capacity to contribute their quota for the growth and development of Ghana," he stated.

Additionally, he said the company believed that the wealth of a nation depended upon the health of its people.

"Ghana Re and indeed, the entire insurance industry depends on thriving communities for business and the foundation of our very existence is society's ability to patronise our insurance products," he said.

Consequently, he said, it was essential that they supported institutions to help build and provide for the human capital of the country.

Senior Assistant Registrar at KNUST, Mrs Theodora Oduro, expressed appreciation to Ghana Re for the support, adding that it would go a long way to reduce the financial burden on the University.

"There are a lot of brilliant students who constantly seek for financial support from the university and this donation would go a long way to cater for some of them," she stated.

She urged other institutions to endeavour to give back to society as it would support the collective growth of the country at large.