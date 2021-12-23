Ghana: SA High Commissioner Impressed By Progress At Japan Motors Nissan Ghana Plant

South Africa's High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason has expressed delight about the progress of work on the Japan Motors high-tech and ultra-modern automotive plant in Tema that is being built specifically to assemble the all new "built of more" Nissan Navara.

The High Commissioner who visited the plant last week Friday was impressed with what she saw and pleasantly surprised to see South African engineers working alongside their Ghanaian counterparts as they enter the final preparation phase for the official start of production early next year.

She was given a tour of all sections in the brand-new plant, starting with the assembly line ending with the tester line where she also saw the unique water test facility.

"I am happy to see the two teams working together. The President of the South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, was recently in Ghana to strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries and this is a perfect example of this. It inspires me to see the skills transfer as Ghana begins to develop its own automotive industry and become self-sufficient, creating jobs as well," she said.

She said "I've observed how Japan Motors has all the capabilities, including meeting the Nissan Global Standards, to begin producing vehicles for Africans and by Africans."

Speaking on behalf of the South African engineer team, Basil Mgidi said they were all highly impressed by the skill set of the Ghanaian engineers.

"When we started working together, I saw how passionate they are to learn. Ghana has good engineers and technicians; we have a strong team to move forward," he said.

The High Commissioner was welcomed to the plant by Senior Japan Motors Executives: Assistant Managing Director, Mohammed Byrouthy; Plant Manager, Emmanuel Penneh; and Tema branch Manager, Adobea Asiama-Aboagye. Also present was Wasim Deem Ahmed, Sales Manager, JMTC.

Assistant Managing Director, Mohammed Byrouthy, Japan Motors described the High Commissioner's visit as timely. "The plant is on the verge of completion and the High Commissioner's visit will act as extra motivation to produce the best vehicles in Ghana."

"When you buy your Nissan Navara, you're buying the toughest vehicle this global company has ever designed. It has been designed for Africa and built in Africa. You're also buying peace of mind through the full after-sales service that Japan Motors offers across the length and breadth of Ghana," he said.

Trial assembly of the Nissan Navara is scheduled to start early in the New Year, with full production expected to commence in March 2022. Byrouthy urged local motorists to buy local rather than opt for imported second hand vehicles.

Japan Motors, Nissan's long-time distributor in Ghana, has invested US$8-million into building the assembly plant.

Nissan chose Japan Motors as its local assembly partner, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Japanese car maker and the Ghanaian government in 2018, when Nissan became the first Global OEM to commit to support the creation of a sustainable local automotive industry.