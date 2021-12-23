Ghana: Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission to Roll Out Strict Licensing Regime

President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the allocation of funds to cater for the activities of Regional Security Councils (REGSECs), including the payment of allowances to members.

This forms parts of efforts by the government to strengthen the various REGSECs to enhance the country's chances of dealing strongly with security threats at the local level.

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, disclosed this in Accra yesterday at a sensitisation forum organised by his ministry for regional ministers on the new National Security Strategy (NSS) launched by the President.

The programme aimed at enhancing the understanding of participants on the NSS document and the roles they are required to play in realising the objectives of the strategy.

The NSS document was launched on June 7 this year by President Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to co-ordinate a national response effort to protect and safeguard the country from threats, risks, challenges to its security, and stability from both the domestic and international environments.

According to Mr Dapaah, sensitising Regional Ministers on the NSS document premised on the fact that Regional Ministers formed an integral part of Ghana's Security Architecture.

He, therefore, commended the regional ministers for their contributions as chairpersons of the various REGSECs in keeping their respective regions safe, saying "despite all the challenges faced, you rose to the occasion and led the charge to mitigate the numerous security threats that confronted your various regions."

He explained that the responsibilities of the REGSEC, which included the provision of early warning signals to the central government, and the implementation of proactive measures to mitigate security threats in the various regions, required a close collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, yet, over the years, that kind of collaboration had remained weak and ultimately rendered REGSECs less efficient in the execution of their mandates.

The Minister, however, added that his outfit had taken steps towards strengthening collaboration with the REGSECs.

"Last month, for example, I embarked on a working visit to some REGSECs to identify challenges that militate against the effective execution of their mandates. Inadequate resources for the activities of the REGSECs stood out as the main challenge that renders the councils inefficient," he added.

In furtherance, Mr Dapaah mentioned that the creation of the NSS, the first of its kind in the history of Ghana, represented the boldest expression of the sector ministry in adopting innovative ways to deal with the ever-evolving security threats that confronted the nation in contemporary times.

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Mr Daniel Botwe, on his part stated that the NSS would go a long way to promote security in the country.

He also commended the government for making the safety of the populace a priority by coming up with a NSS.

He also expressed gratitude to the National Security Ministry for effort made to sensitise relevant stakeholders on the provisions of the NSS.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

& CONNIELOVE MAWUTORNYO DZODZEGBE