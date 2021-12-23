Somalia: Fighting Resumes in Bossaso Amid Growing Calls for Dialogue

A ceasefire between Puntland government forces in the port city of Bosaso in Puntland collapsed in the wee hours of Thursday as two sides resumes fighting in the town.

There are ongoing efforts to stop the escalating fighting between Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni fired PSF commander Mohamoud Osman Diyano in the region.

The deadly two-day fighting has so far claimed the lives of ten people including and has forced hundreds of families to flee from their houses in the coastal town due to the fighting between the two forces.

There have been growing calls for peace talks between the rival forces in the semiautonomous region by politicians.

On Tuesday, Former Puntland leaders Abdirahman Farole, Abdiweli Gas and former Prime Minister Abdirashid Sharmarke called on warring sides to cease hostilities immediately and resolve the standoff over PSF.

Tensions between the two have run high since last month when Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni fired PSF commander Mohamoud Osman Diyano.

The PSF chief refused to vacate his post and ordered his forces from some frontline positions against al Shabaab.