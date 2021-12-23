Malawi Schools Chess Team Wins Gold, Silver in Kenya

23 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Malawi team won gold and silver medals at the African Schools Championship in Kenya.

In the Under-13 Girls Category, Kakshita Dutt won gold with eight points while Priyasha Shriyan settled for silver in the Under-17 Category.

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) Alfred Chimthere said Dutt finished the tournament unbeaten in nine games, with seven wins and two draws.

"The gold medallist finished her nine games only drawing twice against woman candidate master Phoeba Mashoboro of Botswana and South Africa's Bixa Tshegofatso.

"On the other hand, the silver medallist Priyasha only lost a single game to woman candidate master Refilwe Gabatswarwe of Botswana and drew with eventual winner of her category Mercy Ingado of Kenya," he said.

Chimthere said rookie Moses Kapasa scooped four points in the Under-13 Open Category while Yebo Sanga got 3.5 points in the Under-15 Open Category. Rachel Jyloss accumulated 2.5 points in the Under-11 Girls Section, Alinafe Chikopa as well as Alipo in the Under-7 and Mphatso Chikopa in the Under-13 Category scored a point each.

Chessam president Susan Namangale led the team accompanied by National Schools coordinator Margaret Ngungama.

Malawi National Council of Sports sponsored four players, namely Sanga, Jyloss, Shalom Kapende, and Moses Kapasa while the other eight players were sponsored by families.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X