South Africa: Birds' Feeding Habits Are Affected By Their Personality and Self-Control - New Research

analysis

For a long while, it was assumed that only humans have personalities or can exercise self-control. Now, biologists are beginning to discover that birds and other wild animals share these traits with humans.

We explored how self-control and personality influenced feeding behaviour in the great tit, a common species of garden bird in Eurasia, and our results revealed that both factors play a large role in how they make their decisions.

Self-control is the ability to control one's impulses. Even as adults, many of us struggle with self-control on a daily basis. Against our better judgment, we might choose to eat that extra slice of cake rather than an apple, or switch on the TV instead of going for that walk. We reprimand ourselves and each other lightheartedly when we fail, and in many cases there are no serious ramifications for a few less-than-ideal choices.

But the evidence suggests that success in many areas of life depends on self-control.

Personality also guides many of our decisions. Our "extraversion" influences how we socialise, and our "openness" affects our tendency to take risks. Unsurprisingly, personality too can influence life outcomes, such as happiness and health.

Self-control in the great tit

Life in...