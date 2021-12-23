Tunisia: Mehrez Boussayène Re-Elected CNOT President

Tunis/Tunisia — Mehrez Boussayène has been re-elected as President of the Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) for a new four-year term (2021-2024), during the CNOT Elective General Assembly held on Tuesday evening.

Boussayène has been CNOT President since 2013, and was re-elected with 56 votes for, against only 2 votes for the other candidate Lotfi Guerfel.

The event was attended by representatives of the different member federations and President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ACNOA) and Member of the international Olympic Committee IOC) Mustapha Berraf.

Moral and financial reports were also approved during the assembly.

Here follows the line-up of the new CNOT Executive Board:

President: Mehrez Boussayène.

Members: Ali Benzarti, Mohssen Takrouni, Hassine Karazi, Mohamed Sofien Chaouachi, Hassan Korbi, Nawfel Marchaoui, Fethi Masmoudi, Ridha Manai, Aref Belkhiria, Nahla Boudhina, Maher Bouchamaouui, Houda Jrad, Sabel Jlajla Fethi Hachicha, Skander Hachicha, Arjouane Sassi and Hedi Lahouar.

Members representing non-Olympic sports: Mohamed Assaad Dhif, Fethi Ben Zekri, Abdelkarim Boujemaa and Mohamed Adel Zahra.

Member representing athletes: Maroua Amri.

Member of the Sport Arbitration Board: Akrem Zribi, Chedhly Rahmani, Bahaeddine Boukari, Anissa Tabai and Henda Guesmi.