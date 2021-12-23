South Africa: Eskom Works to Restore Power in Storm Hit Eastern Cape

23 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Power utility Eskom has restored supply to various parts of the Eastern Cape, where electricity was lost after heavy storms battered the province.

Communities in at least four districts have been affected by the outages in the province's Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani and OR Tambo districts since the beginning of the month.

"Eskom has deployed additional teams to assist with electricity restoration efforts. As such, electricity has been restored to a significant number of customers. Due to the extent of the damages, technicians are working around the clock to ensure power restoration in a quick and safe manner," the power utility said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the power utility said the storms caused extensive damage to its infrastructure - leading to a prolonged time in repairs and electricity restoration.

"High volumes of electricity infrastructure damages and access challenges in other areas are making restoration of supply take longer than normal.

"Eskom urges customers to be patient and apologises to affected customers for the delayed restoration of [power] supply. Customers are required to treat all electricity appliances as live at this time," it said.

