South Africa: SA Records 21 099 New Covid-19 Cases

23 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa reported 21 099 new daily Coronavirus cases, the highest since the week began.

This means the country now has 3 353 106 confirmed cases, while the death toll stands at 90 587 after 99 more people lost their lives.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), KwaZulu-Natal, which is currently the epicentre of the fourth wave, accounted for 5 411 new infections.

It is followed by the Western Cape with 4 609 cases, 3 807 in Gauteng and 2 327 in the Eastern Cape.

"This increase represents a 30.6% positivity rate," the NICD said on Wednesday, adding that the seven-day average was 29.8%, lower than the 30.1% that was recorded on Tuesday.

In addition, 9 324 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised, of which 593 were admitted in the past 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health, the cumulative number of people who have beat COVID-19 stands at 3 052 399, translating to a recovery rate of 91%.

Meanwhile, the department announced that it administered 58 349 new COVID-19 vaccines, of which 34 642 were first doses of either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This pushes the number of distributed vaccines since the start of the rollout programme to 27 733 331.

The latest data show that 15 463 240 or 38.85% adults are now fully jabbed in South Africa, while 17 728 079 over 18s have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines administered locally.

So far, 873 570 vaccines have been given to children aged between 12 and 17. Of these, 11 496 were administered since the last reporting cycle.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X