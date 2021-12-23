South Africa: Motorist in Viral Social Media Video Held for Reckless Driving

A man depicted driving recklessly in a video that went viral on social media has been arrested.

Investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation's national anti-corruption unit identified the driver as businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng where he was charged with reckless driving.

"A video of the reckless driver emerged on social media on 17 December and it showed a man protruding from the driver's window of a moving vehicle along R573 Moloto Road. The man is expected to appear in court soon," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The man had been driving a red Range Rover.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The RTMC has called members to the public to report reckless and negligent drivers on 0861 400 800 or to send WhatsApp messages to 083 293 7989.

"Law enforcement officers are working hard to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads this festive season. A total of 2 639 drivers have been arrested since the start of the festive season on December 1 for various offences.

"Members of the public are urged to work with the police to ensure that identify reckless drivers, speedsters and drunk drivers and face the full might of the law," the RTMC said.