Cameroon: Yaounde Reproductive Hospital - Exceptional Christmas Feast With Chantal Biya

The First Lady spent time with mothers and babies born via In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) yesterday December 22, 2021.

"Thank You! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Mama Chantal Biya! The feast was an emotional and exceptional one." Such words, describe the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH) yesterday, December 22, 2021. The First Lady, Chantal Biya, matron of the hospital was at the vicinity at Ngousso in Yaounde to light a special Christmas tree and to hand Christmas gifts to children at the hospital especially those conceived via In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and delivered at the hospital. In her motherly manner, while respecting barrier measures against Covid-19, the First Lady went from ward to ward, exchanging niceties with the mothers, taking pictures with each baby while handing a Christmas gift to every child.

The ceremony was brief, but emotionally filled, especially for the mothers who could experience motherhood thanks to the efforts of the First Lady, the brain behind the existence of the hospital which has facilitated the birth of over 300 children via IVF. The usual serenity around the hospital was absent yesterday. Besides melodies from different traditional dance groups, the hospital choir dished out enchanting Christmas carols to the pleasure of guests.

The different hall ways into the hospital were decked with festive Christmas decorations such as Christmas trees to which were attached ornaments, wreaths and garlands. Such decorations did not just create a charming festive spirit, but also enough reason to show that the hospital community was particularly in a festive mood.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Health Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mother Christmas" gracefully made her way into the hospital premises at about 1:00pm. Her presence kick-started the distribution of gifts. After being received by the hospital administrators and other dignitaries, the First Lady went directly to the corner of the hospital where there was a collection of gifts to be distributed to children whose parents work at the hospital. Later, she made a stop at the Professor Maurice-Antoine Bruhat amphitheatre of the hospital, where she handed Christmas gifts to some children. At the different hospitalisation wards, the joy was intense.

Mothers who have been blessed with the fruit of the womb, thanks to the medical expertise at the hospital, were overwhelmed to meet "Mama Chantal" who has not stopped blessing them since they delivered in the hospital. Besides being glad to present their babies to the First Lady, the women in their own words thanked the First Lady for what she is doing for women and children in Cameroon and beyond. Mrs Biya presented a special Christmas package to all the babies. In total, 240 kids amongst whom 172 children from personnel working in the hospital and 68 children conceived via IVF.

Throughout the event, the First Lady was accompanied by the Minister of Public Health, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CHRACERH, the Administrative Director of CHRACERH, as well as wives of the President's close collaborators. Before departing from the hospital premises, Cameroon's First Lady spent time at the hospital chapel in a solemn mass of gratitude to the Lord. The rendezvous has certainly been taken for next year, same venue.