Rwanda: Samuel Mugisha in High Spirits Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda

South Africa-based cyclist Samuel Mugisha who rides for ProTouch cycling club is keen to impress at the upcoming 2022 Tour du Rwanda.

The 14th edition of the race is scheduled to take place from February 20 to 27, 2022.

The 23-year-old, who will ride for his UCI Continental team, says he is ready for the event, "Yes, I am in high spirits to give my best for my team," Mugisha said adding that he wants to become the first Rwandan to win Tour du Rwanda since it became a UCI 2.1 race in 2019.

"In the recent past we didn't win even one stage but we need to have good preparations this time around. We have already started with local races and this gives me confidence that we can win stages this time around."

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions. Earlier this year, Cristian Rodriguez, who rides for the French side Total Direct Energie, became the first Spanish and European to win the Tour du Rwanda.

Jean-Eric Habimana, Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo, Moise Mugisha, and Samuel Mugisha will also be riding for the South African side.

Rwanda will be represented by the national cycling team and Benediction Cycling club.

Stages

Stage 1: Kigali Arena-Kigali Arena (4 km ITT)

Stage 2: Kigali-Rwamagana (148 km)

Stage 3: Kigali-Rubavu (152 km)

Stage 4: Kigali-Gicumbi (124km)

Stage 5: Muhanga-Musanze (124km)

Stage 6: Musanze-Kigali Convention Center (152km)

Stage 7: Kigali-Mont Kigali (152km)

Stage 8: Kigali Canal Olympia-Kigali Canal Olympia (75km)

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa