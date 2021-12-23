Africa: Samuel Eto'o Maintains 2021 Afcon Will Be Honored

Newly elected Cameroon Football Federation boss Samuel Eto'o insists the 2021 AFCON scheduled in his country next month will go on.

Various calls have been made by a host of clubs across the globe to let CAF cancel the tournament due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as European clubs being reluctant to let their players leave at a critical part of the season.

Eto'o, who is an African football legend has however played down the claims of the clubs and has affirmed that the tournament will take place in January as scheduled.

"Why should it not be played?" Eto'o told Canal Plus.

"The federation that I represent will strongly defend the competition. The Euros were played in the middle of the pandemic with full stadiums. Why shouldn't we play? We must be clear on this aspect."

Despite Rwanda failing to make it to the competition, the East African country has a firm interest as their female referee Salma Radia Mukansanga has been selected by African football ruling body (CAF)as one of the referees that will officiate in the tournament.

