Mauritius: World Patient's Day 2021 - Health Minister Visits Patients At the New Cancer Centre

In the context of World Patient's Day 2021, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, accompanied by several personalities, effected today, a visit at the New Cancer Centre, in Phoenix. On that occasion, the Minister presented tokens to patients admitted for treatment at the health institution and exchanged a few words with them.

In a statement, Dr Jagutpal observed that World Patient's Day is an event celebrated annually and therefore it is in this context that he visited the patients of the New Cancer Centre. He seized the opportunity to wish them better health and expressed the hope that they recover from their ailment and extended to them greetings on the occasion of the festive season.

According to the Minister, the visit moreover allowed him to pay homage to the health personnel for their laudable work in particular amidst the COVID-19 pandemic during which most of the healthcare services have had to readjust and reinvent. This has been made possible by the health personnel and they have been able to provide the appropriate healthcare within the necessary timeframe, he indicated.

Referring to figures, Dr Jagutpal pointed out that in Mauritius over a year, in spite of the pandemic, more than 37,000 operations and 6,800 childbirths have been carried out and more than 150,000 patients have been provided with dialysis treatment across health institutions. Our dental services have also continued to dispense treatment with the registration of 192,000 attendance while figures of attendance with regards to casualty wards and unsorted OPDs are estimated to be over 2,500,000, he highlighted. Over and above providing healthcare to COVID-19 patients and to those suffering from other health-related issues associated to COVID-19, the healthcare service is continuing to deliver, he added.

It is recalled that, on the occasion of World Patient's Day 2021, several Ministers and Members of Parliament are also visiting patients in other public health institutions across Mauritius.