Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia Supports Youth & Sports for 2021/2022 County Meet

Monrovia — This year's National Sports County Meet has once again received a major boost following the donation of sets of kits by APM Terminals Liberia, an operator of the Freeport of Monrovia, to the Ministry of Youth & Sports.

The items donated consist of branded jerseys valued at U$25,000 for all the teams participating in this most prestigious sporting events in Liberia.

At a brief donation ceremony at the APM Terminals offices, the Managing Director for APMT Liberia, Mr Jonathan Graham said the company decided to support the tournament as part of his company's effort to invest in initiatives that bring out the talents in Liberian youths and help foster national cohesion and development.

Graham emphasized that APMT has been supporting the National County Sports Meet for the past three years and sees it as a strategic investment into the promotion of sports and talent discovery from all parts of the country.

"For us at APMT- Liberia, we sponsor the County Meet on the basis of our belief in Liberia youths as the bedrock for economic development in this country. Our mandate as a company is to provide efficient port services to ultimately support the economic growth of Liberia and reposition the Freeport of Monrovia as the economic hub of the Mano River Union sub-region. We know that this vision will not be realized if the young people of Liberia are not empowered to liberate their talents and creative energies. We see sports as key to this and we will support the discovery and nurturing of talents," Graham assured.

This year's National County Sports Meet tournament began on December 12th, under the theme, "Commemorating 200 Years of Togetherness Through Sports."

The tourney features male and female teams from all 15 political subdivisions of Liberia. Last 2020, Lofa County won the football category while Grand Bassa won the kickball (female) category.

The tournament, which was inaugurated in 1956 is the most heavily anticipated sporting events in Liberia with its final matches drawing thousands of fans from across the country.