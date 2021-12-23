Liberia: Club Kwatekeh Constructs Hand Pump for Lepers in Suakoko

Suakoko — As part of efforts to providing safe drinking for Liberians, Club Kwatekeh of Kentucky in the United States of America, has dedicated a hand pump to residents of the Suakoko Leprosy Rehabilitation Center in Bong County.

Speaking during the dedicatory ceremony, the Senior Advisor to the President of the organization, Stanley Cooper, said the hand pump was constructed following a request from residents of the area.

Cooper said water being the source of life, Club Kwatekeh deemed it necessary to provide safe drinking water for Lepers at the Suakoko Rehab in order to curtail some of the many challenges they encounter on the daily basis in fetching water from the lone hand pump in the area.

He, at the same, challenged beneficiaries to use the pump wisely, saying doing so would encourage the organization and partners to do more in future.

For her financial support towards the project, Club Kwatekeh of Kentucky, USA named the Hand Pump in Memory of Mrs. Donella Sue Wilkes of the United States of America.

Stanley disclosed that Club Kwatekeh was founded four years ago with the sole purpose of uniting the Kpelleh speaking Tribe in Kentucky, USA and also giving back to the less fortunate and other major institutions in Liberia.

Headed by Charles Knuckles, the organization of recently presented some assorted medical materials to the Phebe Hospital in Suakoko District, Bong County.

Speaking in a jubilant mood, residents of Suakoko Rehab Center thanked Club Kwatekeh for being farsighted in addressing the water situation at the center.

They explained that the pump dedicated would lessen the burden on the lone hand hump that does not serve them adequately.

"Many times we find it difficult to get safe drinking water due to the limited water facility in this area, but with the intervention of Club Kwatekeh, I am so, so happy ," one of the lepers stated.

They also promised to take good care of the pump.The dedication was done on Monday, December 20, 2021.