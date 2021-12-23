Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Donates 3k Sets of Covid-19 Test Kits to Moh

Paynesville — World steel giant, operating in Liberia, ArcelorMittal, has donated 3,000 sets of Covid-19 test kits to the Ministry of Health to help combat the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic.

The steel giant made the donation Wednesday, December 22 at the Ministry of Health office in Congo Town.

ArcelorMittal Liberia did not disclose the total cost of the donation, but noted that it is a part of several donations being made to the Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Presenting the items on behalf of the company, ArcelorMittal Liberia Cooperate Responsibility Manager, Eric Swen said the donation is in addition to an earlier donation made to government in response to the combat of Covid-19 in the country.

"Expanding the capacity for COVID-19 testing is key to slowing down COVID-19 transmission and reducing sickness and death in the country," Mr. Swen said.

Swen at the same time expressed hope that the test kits provided to the Ministry, will go a long way in fighting the virus affecting Liberia and the world at large.

"These items will be taking to other counties to ensure that the government can combat this virus from in our country" he added.

Receiving the donation on behave of the Ministry of health, the Head of Logistics and Supply Chain of the Incident Management System on COVID Response Victoria Mulbah, lauded Arcelor Mittal Liberia for the gesture.

"We appreciated the donation you your company have made and it is to continue the fight against COVID-19. We are happy that you are able to provide all of these other materials to us. Everything that have been received here today will be used for its intended purpose--to protect the healthcare workers and to fight this virus," Madam Mulbah averred during the donation.

"We are grateful for the gesture and it is a privilege for us."

Madam Mulbah assured ArcelorMittal Liberia that the items donated will be used for the intended purpose.