Liberia: VP Taylor Calls for Speedy Investigation Into Our Lady of Grace Int'l School Sexual Harassment Claims

Monrovia — Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, whose granddaughter is one of several students who reportedly received a nude photo from American instructor, Douglas Matthew Vargas of the Our Lady of Grace International School, has expressed concern over the allegation and expressed empathy to all affected families.

Vargas, a former Peace Corps here in Liberia and a former staff of More Than Me was discovered dead at his residence on Monday after he fail to show up for investigation into the complaint against him.

"The Vice President continues to be saddened by all cases of sexual harassment in our country. The Vice President extends empathy to all the families of the children affected by this unfortunate situation; and calls on the authorities of the school - Our Lady of Grace - to conclude Its investigation; make the relevant adjustments to its regulations to ensure that such incidents never occurs again, and provide counseling for all those who have been affected" a statement from her Office indicated.

The Vice President has, meanwhile, called for concerted efforts among all institutions responsible to probe and curb gender-based violence to redouble their efforts and extend their work to all institutions of learning, especially in the private sector.

Vice President Taylor also recommended the establishment of a call center where those being abused can call and get immediate help for any sexual harassment or abuse being committed.

In a statement issued Monday, Our Lady of Grace School indicated that upon receiving the complaint of Vargas act over the weekend, the administration immediately contacted him, having launched an internal investigation. According to the school, Vargas was informed of the consequences should the complaint turn out to be true. He was also asked to file a written statement to the investigation committee.

"Today, December 20, 2021, several calls were placed to the instructor, both from the administration of the school and the school's legal counsel for investigation into the complaint of sexual harassment; but the instructor's phone rang endlessly without a response; and upon arrival of his house attendant who was asked for a key to his house, it was established that the door was locked from the inside, thus prompting administration to contact the Liberia National Police, who upon arrival at the instructor's house, managed to gain entrance and discovered his lifeless body," the school disclosed in the statement.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.