Egypt/Morocco: Ahly Beat Raja to Clinch CAF Super Cup

Al Rayyan (Qatar) — Egyptian Al Ahly on Wednesday won their eighth CAF Super Cup after edging out Raja Club Athletic 6-5 in a dramatic post-match penalties shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The CAF Champions League holders had forced the game into extra time after Mohamed Taher had scored the equalizer at the stroke of 90 minutes, cancelling out Raja's 13th minute opener.

On penalties, both teams were spot on in the first five.

Ali Maaloul, Badr Benoun, Percy Tau, Ahmed Radwan and Taher had scored the first five for Ahly while Mohamed Azrida, Zakaria El Wardi, Marouane Hadhoudi, Mahmoud Benhalib and Mohsine Mouataouali netted for Raja.

In sudden death, Akram Tawfik scored the first for Ahly, but Madkour skied his response for Raja.