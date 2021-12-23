Egypt/Morocco: Ahly Beat Raja to Clinch CAF Super Cup

23 December 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Al Rayyan (Qatar) — Egyptian Al Ahly on Wednesday won their eighth CAF Super Cup after edging out Raja Club Athletic 6-5 in a dramatic post-match penalties shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The CAF Champions League holders had forced the game into extra time after Mohamed Taher had scored the equalizer at the stroke of 90 minutes, cancelling out Raja's 13th minute opener.

On penalties, both teams were spot on in the first five.

Ali Maaloul, Badr Benoun, Percy Tau, Ahmed Radwan and Taher had scored the first five for Ahly while Mohamed Azrida, Zakaria El Wardi, Marouane Hadhoudi, Mahmoud Benhalib and Mohsine Mouataouali netted for Raja.

In sudden death, Akram Tawfik scored the first for Ahly, but Madkour skied his response for Raja.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X