Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Cheers Children's Home

Chivhu — MIDDLEWEIGHT boxer Charles Manyuchi has pledged to incorporate some of budding pugilist living at UAA Vana Children's home into his academy.

The former WBC silver welterweight champion made the pledge when he donated grocery hampers worth thousands of dollars at the home here yesterday.

"I am always touched with the plight of these children. This is the reason why I always donate some hampers during Christmas holidays to try and cheer them," he said.

"There have been a lot of my feel good stories which have been written at this home. We have seen some kids from this place going all the way to universities, studying law, medicine and other top, top professional courses.

"As the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, we have also seen that there are a lot of talented boxers who are showing really good signs.

"So what we will do is try and enrol those kids into our nursery and we will develop them into professionals. These kids have the required ingredients and we are willing to fine-tune them under the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy.

"This is part of our small way of giving back to the society which also natured me into becoming the person I am today."

The Masvingo-based fighter said he will also donate to other children's homes and vulnerable members of the society between today and tomorrow.

"I would like to thank my corporate partners like Mr T35, Nyaradzo, Phil Jen Lodges, Magestic and others for helping me help the society. When I look at myself, where I came from and where I am, I can't help but thank God and giving back to the vulnerable members of the society is my way of saying Thank you Lord."

The Chivhu Children's home owner, Makoni Goredema, saluted the boxer.

"We are humbled to have received these hampers from Charles Manyuchi. He has actually brought smiles to all of us and we wish him well in his endeavours," said Goredema.

"This is merrymaking time and for these children, receiving a gift like this means the world. We are really grateful to him. We know he comes from here and what a way of giving back to the community which raised him. We thank him and his sponsors for this gesture.

"We are even happier that he has pledged to help out some of our children with a passion in boxing. We have sportspersons here who are really talented from football, netball and boxing. And to find professionals coming here and committing to help them attain their dreams is something so satisfying."