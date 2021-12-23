Zimbabwe: No Substitute for Peace - Tshinga

THE Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) in Bulawayo's city centre yesterday invited political parties to commemorate Unity Day, with Zanu PF Politburo member Colonel Tshinga Dube (Retired) saying there is no substitute for unity.

The church invited several political parties to the commemoration of Unity Day and some issued solidarity messages. BICC has persistently engaged national leaders in trying to resolve conflicts in the country.

Col Dube (Rtd) commended the efforts being made to address Gukurahundi.

"This is a very important day for the people of Zimbabwe. We must teach our children what it means because it came about because of conflicts which were in our country.

"The leaders of the day realised that the only solution was to unite the people. Most of the people who were part of the Unity Accord negotiations are all gone except for Cde Angeline Masuku," said Col Dube (Rtd).

Zapu secretary-general Mr Mthulisi Hanana said the public should be reminded of the circumstances that birthed the Unity Day.

Mr Hanana said there is need for truth telling so that the people remain united.

BICC Reverend Melson Ndlovu said by inviting all political parties, the church wanted to foster national unity.

Rev Ndlovu said never again should Zimbabwe experience conflicts that lead to loss of lives and economic regression.

"Without peace the nation will not rise; without peace the nation will be a laughing stock of all other nations. Without peace, there is destruction but with peace we have development, with peace we have wealth creation. It is encouraging that our national leaders are promoting peace because without national cohesion we have division, disaster and we may revert back to Gukurahundi," said Rev Ndlovu.

He said soon the country would be holding elections and as the church they want political parties to be at the forefront of discouraging politically motivated violence.

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) leader for the Western Diocese, Bishop Michael Dube said there is only one Zimbabwe that all citizens should promote the country.

"We might come from different regions, speak different languages and be of different tribes but we are all Zimbabweans. There is no other Zimbabwe so we have an obligation to make it the country we want," said Bishop Dube.

He said Unity Day should be celebrated as it binds citizens together and is part of Zimbabwe's peaceful legacy.