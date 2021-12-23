Zimbabwe: Varun to Introduce Culture Cans Concept

VARUN Beverages Zimbabwe, one of the biggest beverage firms in the country, intends to introduce the culture cans concept, which will change the look of its canned products.

This will see inclusion of images of the majestic Victoria Falls, baobab tree, the iconic balancing rocks and Zimbabwe stone art on popular brands like Pepsi, 7up, and Mirinda cans.

The beverages maker said it will put the images of Victoria Falls and the majestic baobab tree images on the Pepsi cans, while 7up cans will be branded with exquisite Zimbabwe stone art and wildlife images, and the iconic Balancing Rocks would be emblazoned on Mirinda cans.

According to Varun Beverages Zimbabwe, the move is meant to improve the beverage company's connection to its clientele in Zimbabwe.

This move is part of initiatives that the company has put in place to improve its market share in the beverages industry.

"The second-largest franchise bottler in the world, PepsiCo is very passionate about innovation and mutually beneficial Zimbabwe connect.

"The rich culture of Zimbabwe on these cans makes it more exciting and gives a rich look to the beverage cans. Personally, as a Zimbabwean, I feel proud to hold such international brands with a uniquely strong local connection, capturing our rich culture," said Dr Fungai Murahwa, Varun beverages Zimbabwe vice president in a statement.

This comes at a time when Varun Beverages has positioned unique Christmas trees made of Pepsi cans in some places in the city of Harare in collaboration with Harare municipality.

The biggest of these Christmas trees has been placed in the Harare Gardens.

Dr Murahwa said, "The festival of Christmas will bring new energy in Zimbabwe, and we hope the year 2022 will be one of the best years for all Zimbabweans ... on that note, Pepsi is putting up a breath-taking fireworks show on December 24, (Christmas eve) at Harare Christmas Gardens in the Harare Gardens, at 7.30 PM."

On the market share growth initiatives, Varun Beverages noted that the recent installation of bottled water and cordial line, by President Mnangagwa has helped in ensuring consistent supplies of Aquaclear brand of purified bottled water with world-class quality at the most affordable prices to the consumers of Zimbabwe.

Also, the demand for Soul Sip cordials has picked up in the market attributable to affordable prices and unique taste because it has 100 percent sugar and no sweeteners.