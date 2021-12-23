Zimbabwe: Palestine Calls for Zimbabwe Sanctions Lifting

Palestinians have called for the lifting of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, principally by the United States, since the turn of the millennium.

The church also took the opportunity to wish Zimbabwe a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

Speaking from the Square of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem today, two speakers separately said while the eyes of the world were directed at Bethlehem which witnessed the birth of Jesus Christ, the eyes of Palestinians were directed, with more "respect and appreciation", to Zimbabwe and other people that support the just Palestinian cause.

"We hope that many visitors of pilgrims will show up here in Palestine to celebrate Christmas next year and from Bethlehem, we pray for the lifting of sanctions on your country.

Merry Christmas and happy New Year from Palestine to Zimbabwe," said the speaker.

The second speaker said Palestine sends "sincere congratulations on the occasion of Christmas. On this wonderful occasion we wish zimbabwe peace and prosperity" and they were praying for the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

"Palestine does not forget its friends, merry Christmas," said the second speaker.

Bethlehem is one of the world's greatest spiritual cities in Palestine after Jesus Christ was born there.

Zimbabwe and Palestine enjoy cordial relations, and recently, Zimbabweans joined the world in commemorating the Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have endured one of the worst and longest occupations by Israel.

The commemorations were organised by Shoulder to Shoulder with Palestine, a local civil society organisation that supports the Palestinian people.