Zimbabwe: Cruel Death, Iconic Goal Celebrations

ON December 16, 2012, Zimbabwe lost a great servant of the game, Adam "Adamski" Ndlovu, in a road accident.

He was en-route to the tourist city of Victoria Falls together with his young brother Peter "Nsunkusonke" Ndlovu for a social football match at Chinotimba Stadium.

Peter escaped with his life but Adam was not so fortunate and died on the spot together with a young lady, Nomclo Tshili. It was indeed a dark day for Zimbabwean football.

Adam was a renowned goalscorer and he added creativity to his goal celebrations.

Allow me on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of his death to remember the iconic goal celebrations in our football story by using him as a starting point.

As usual 10 will be my magical number but feel free dear reader to add some more.

Adam Ndlovu -- The Machine Gun celebration. After scoring a header for Zimbabwe against Namibia following a well worked free-kick routine, Adam lined up his teammates and impersonated an executioner taking his enemies to the cleaners.

It was a well rehearsed move deserving of a well rehearsed free-kick move. Maybe some will frown at the violence implied in the celebration but I found it creative and it will forever be etched in my football memory.

Adam Ndlovu -- The head standing stunt! Our fallen hero again came up with a strange one after scoring a goal at Barbourfileds. He simply stood on his head, that is the best way to describe the celebration.

How that came about only he could tell but that was "Adamski" for you. He always came up with the extraordinary to celebrate his goals.

Benjani "Undertaker" Maruwari -- He did not hit the ground running when he joined English football side Portsmouth but when he started scoring, he was unstoppable. He earned legendary status at the club with his celebrations. His finger wagging routine was eye catching. "This goal is especially for you!" he seemed to be saying.

This created a special bond with the fans which has endured to date. The Pompey supporters still sing his name. When he joined Manchester City, he celebrated by saluting the fans.

Vitalis "Digital" Takawira -- I call it "The Digital Crawl!" When he scored a hat-trick against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on January 22, 1995, at the National Sports Stadium, he simply went down on his knees and crawled like lion.

This was an unforgettable moment which will live long in the memories of those who watched the match.

It was indeed a moment to savour for the Warriors fans who witnessed the humbling of the Indomitable Lions. A 4-1 scoreline against the Indomitable Lions does not come too often and when it does, it should be kept secure in the nation's football memory bank. "Digital" made sure we will never forget!

Leornard Tsipa -- He earned himself the nickname "Aghahowa" and this was for his goal celebrations antics. Tsipa, like the Nigerian star Julius Aghahowa, used to do somersaults after each goal. He did not exactly manage the 10 or more goals that Aghahowa was capable of but he could manage at least five.

Alois Bunjira-Stewart Murisa-Morgan Nkatazo -- This was an awesome attacking trio for CAPS United in 1996 as the Green Machine clinched their first league title after Independence.

There were goals galore and the celebrations were epic. One memorable routine was when they used to imitate birds flying away into the horizon.

The team was indeed flying away with the Championship. CAPS United fans will always remember the 1996 season, they will always remember the deadly trio "flying away" after each goal. It was beauty personified.

Alois Bunjira -- "Scoring goals used to make me high," the man, who went by various nicknames like Zola, Gazza, Kriss Kr0ss, once said. Yes, he scored goals and he knew how to celebrate them. Indeed he would get high to the extent of taking off his shirt, damn the consequences. The yellow card was a price worth paying for joy!

Shacky "Mr Goals" Tauro -- He was nicknamed Mr Goals for a reason, he banged them by the bucketful. While on the pitch, Tauro had only one thing in his mind, to score goals.

And when he scored, he celebrated with gusto. Each goal was an expression of joy undiluted as he whirled away, a beaming smile on his face with his teammates in hot pursuit.

Tauro would run from one end of the pitch to the other in wild celebrations. The man enjoyed his goals.

Ronald Pfumbidzayi -- "The Lecturer celebration." This one was unforgettable. When he scored a goal for the Warriors, he gathered his teammates, made them sit down and started lecturing to them. The authority he exuded and the attention of the "students" was iconic and this celebration will forever be etched in our football memories. What a creative way to celebrate a goal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tauya "Doctor" Murehwa -- At the peak of his powers, the good Doctor was unplayable. On song, he left defenders at sixes and sevens.

And when he buried one past any keeper, he simply celebrated by crossing his hands. Was it the "Pirates Salute?". It remains a mystery just like his mysterious disappearance from the football radar. His post-playing days are shrouded in mystery, he seems to have fallen out of love with the game which gave him fame and a little fortune. While it lasted, we were spoiled and I hope that he will rediscover his love for the game again.

These dear reader are my pick, of course there are some unsavoury ones too but let me not go down that route. Football has many aspects but it is goals which make it such an absorbing game. A player like Ronaldo has made scoring goals his trademark and his goal celebration is now a trademark in itself.

Our own Khama Billiat had also joined the Ronaldo goal celebration. That shows the strength of goal scoring and the celebrations that go with it.

I hope this is a fitting tribute to "Adamski", a legend who knew how to celebrate his goals. On the 9th anniversary of his departure, let us cherish the good memories, we should never forget!