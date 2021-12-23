Zimbabwe: Big Teams That Will Not Be At Afcon

Yaounde. — One interesting aspect of the Africa Cup of Nations is the continuous surprises in every edition; either new teams make it into the qualifier lists or big and popular countries crash out of the football festival shockingly.

The commotion, the unexpected results and surprises make the competition more interesting and prepare the fans for any outcome.

Some of the biggest teams missing out in the rundown of the 33rd edition of the Total Energies AFCON in Cameroon is South Africa, the DRC, Angola, Tanzania and Kenya amongst many others.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa

The Southern African team crashed out of the big football event after lossing 2-0 to little known Sudan in the last round of the qualifiers.

This is the fourth time South Africa failed to sail through to the AFCON finals since 2010 (2010, 2012, 2017 and 2021 in Cameroon. At the 2019 expedition in Egypt, Bafana Bafana overpowered the host, the Pharaohs of Egypt at the sixteenth round before falling off the hands of Nigeria at the last eight.

South Africa makes it into a roaster of major absences at the AFCON in Cameroon, their 1998 win remains their only title in the biggest football midway in the continent.

Unfortunately many expected Ghana and South Africa to come out strong in Group C but it was little known footballing nation like Sudan that outshined São Tomé and South Africa.

The Leopards of the DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo though two time winner of the AFCON will not be in Cameroon this time for the football jamboree.

The DRC was the toughest but instead The Gambia proved her worth and booked her first ever ticket at the AFCON.

Gabon and Gambia overpowered Angola and the DRC and reserved their seats on the 24-man meeting in Cameroon come January 9, 2022.

DRC missed three consecutive editions from 2008 to 2012, they have always been present at the AFCON though they finished third in 2015.

Palancas Negras of Angola

Angola have had a slump in the last decade in the AFCON after only appearing once in the last three editions.

The Palancas Negras participated from 2006 to 2013, but were stopped this time by Gabon and newcomers, The Gambia.

Chipolopolo of Zambia

The Champions of the 2013 AFCON did not qualify despite facing Algeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana at the qualifier round.

The top scorer in the standings, Patson Daka counts five goals at the qualifier leaving Zambia the highest scoring team with eight goals though they failed to sail through to Cameroon.

The 2015 edition was the last time the Zambians participated at the continental football tournament despite a great show of professionalism.

Chad initially lodged in Group A could have continued their AFCON if not for their suspension by CAF due to government interference in football affairs in Chad.

Malawi thrashed the Cranes of Uganda 1-0 to sail through to the Central African nation of Cameroon.

Uganda just needed a draw but unfortunately the Malawian goal at the 15th minute of play shattered their dreams of qualification. -- www.crtv.cm