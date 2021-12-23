Zimbabwe Retraces Liberation Brotherhood

Zimbabwe has joined Tanzania in strengthening calls for the preservation of African liberation history to safeguard the continent's decades long heritage.

Under a collaboration with the Tanzania Ministry of Culture, Information, Broadcasting and Publicity Minister Monica Mutsvangwa visited liberation sites that housed African luminaries such as the late former President Robert Mugabe, Mozambican founding father Samora Machel, Namibian Founding principal Sam Nujoma, the late South African President Nelson Mandela and Zambia's founding father Kenneth Kaunda among others.

Researchers agree that Tanzania birthed the spirit of Pan Africanism through its leader the late Julius Mwalimu Nyerere, providing a base for exiles from all countries and assisting political leaders out of places where their lives were at risk.

Important individuals such as President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga spent some time in Dar es Salaam in areas such as Morogoro and Kongwa.

The strong relations created from the support of the liberation struggle have stood the test of time.

Preserving this heritage has become a priority for the two nations. -- washingtoninformer.