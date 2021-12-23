Zimbabwe: PNL, Ranl Seek Better Fortunes

THE local netball leagues are hoping for better fortunes in the 2022 season so that they return to their normal schedules after resorting to crash programmes this year.

The Premier Netball League (PNL), which was launched this year, had their inaugural season and Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) also had their games running.

Both leagues had crash programmes since netball has been on a long break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PNL secretary-general, Liberty Mhizha, said they are hoping for a better season and have also pushed back their awards.

"The season, though packed and hectic, taught us so many lessons which we will gracefully make use of in the coming season for the better.

"We are hoping to begin the season earlier to allow teams adequate game and rest time which has a great way of improving play.

"Unfortunately the awards ceremony cannot be held within this year as planned but efforts are underway to have them as early as possible next year before the season begins, in the interest of safeguarding stakeholders from the Covid pandemic," said Mhizha.

They have come up with several categories that include Best Defender, Best Midfielder, Golden Hand, Rookie of the Year, Most Disciplined Player, Best Player, Most Disciplined Coach and Best Healthcare Person.

RANL secretary-general, Moses Gukurume, says they take consolation in that they managed to at least complete their programme although some of the clubs were affected by the pandemic.

"It was a very difficult year in terms of sport in general and netball in particular started late in the year. But we are happy we managed to do something before the end of the year, to give the girls a run in terms of netball.

"We feel more could have been done if sponsors for the clubs had prepared early but it was a challenge because everything was done in a hurry . . . and it becomes tricky.