Zimbabwe: Celebrate Responsibly Over Christmas, Says VP

As citizens brace for the Christmas and New Year holidays, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has called for responsible celebrations that do not cause a spike in Covid-19 infections as witnessed last year resulting in a number of deaths.

The call comes as Covid-19 infections have considerably dropped, but deaths remain on the higher side, after 2 689 new cases, all local transmissions, and 14 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

"It is not going to help that today you are so happy, tomorrow you are in hospital. Remember you are also putting a strain on those health workers," said VP Chiwenga who is also Health and Child Care Minister.

"They also get affected by this disease; more seriously they get affected by people who are supposed to be taking care of themselves, but they do not want to.

"We want everyone to be responsible, this is the message we want to be carried by every Zimbabwean to their colleagues."

VP Chiwenga said it was everyone's responsibility to remind everyone to adhere to the prescribed containment measures.

"We are now going to Christmas, which is a holiday, and from there we will go to the New Year.

"If we want to enjoy the Christmas and New Year, we must respect the WHO (World Health Organisation) protocols and also the protocols and instructions we issue as the Ministry of Health and Child Care," he said.

VP Chiwenga's call got the backing of WHO, with country representative Dr Alex Gasasira also rallying everyone to do their best.

"We really have to do our best, all of us have a role to play in contributing to reducing the transmission of Covid-19," he said.

"Now that cases are going down we should redouble our efforts in compliance with prevention, wear masks, avoid crowds and promote hygiene.

"Of course, the Government has the leadership role, if we do not comply with what the Government is advising us, cases will continue to rise."

Dr Gasasira said the measures put in place by the Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus were in compliance with what the WHO recommends.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Zimbabwe, the country has won international plaudits for the way it has responded to the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has made satisfactory progress in the Covid-19 national vaccination campaign and the Government continues to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

After a satisfactory progress in immunising the adult population, authorities are now working on modalities to vaccinate the younger age group. The introduction of the 16 and 17-year-olds in the eligible age group has gone well following scientific advice.

On Tuesday, 8 980 received the first dose of the vaccine, taking the cumulative for first dose to 4 069 026, while 7 953 received their second dose, bringing total for second dose to 3 082 651.