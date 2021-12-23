Somalia: Farmaajo Meets Mogadishu Mayor, Top Security Officials Amid Heightened Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

23 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held talks with the Mayor of Banadir region and top security officials in the capital.

The discussion which covered drugs the president warned of the impact of drugs on the stability and development of the country.

He pointed to the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Community, the Administration and the Security Sector, to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of drugs.

Among the attendees of the meeting included, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Filish, Somali army chief Odawaa Rageh, Mogadishu Police commander, Farhan Qarole, acting national intelligence chief, Yassin Farey among other dignitaries.

The meeting comes amid a heightened crackdown on drugs in Mogadishu in the past weeks.

Authorities in the capital several and destroyed illicit alcohol brewing dens in the ongoing operation on drugs.

They also closed down over 20 shops selling illicit alcohol and bhang since the beginning of the crackdown.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X