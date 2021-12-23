Somalia: Farmaajo Meets Mogadishu Mayor, Top Security Officials Amid Heightened Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held talks with the Mayor of Banadir region and top security officials in the capital.

The discussion which covered drugs the president warned of the impact of drugs on the stability and development of the country.

He pointed to the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Community, the Administration and the Security Sector, to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of drugs.

Among the attendees of the meeting included, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Filish, Somali army chief Odawaa Rageh, Mogadishu Police commander, Farhan Qarole, acting national intelligence chief, Yassin Farey among other dignitaries.

The meeting comes amid a heightened crackdown on drugs in Mogadishu in the past weeks.

Authorities in the capital several and destroyed illicit alcohol brewing dens in the ongoing operation on drugs.

They also closed down over 20 shops selling illicit alcohol and bhang since the beginning of the crackdown.