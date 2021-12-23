Somalia: Turkish Red Crescent Delivers Aid to Drought-Affected Families in Southern Somalia

23 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Turkish Red Crescent has distributed humanitarian aid to the families affected by the ongoing drought in Southern Somalia.

In a brief statement, the Turkish Red Crescent said they distributed 4,000 parcels of food to families in Luglow and Baarcaleen in Kismayo.

"In cooperation with Republic of Turkey Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, we distributed food parcels to drought-stricken families in southern Somalia," Turkish Red Crescent said.

Drought conditions in Somalia have been worsening despite rains in parts of the country with the number of people displaced by the ongoing drought and famine in Somalia is increasing every day.

Humanitarian agencies say the situation could escalate if expected seasonal rains do not begin in the next few weeks.

The disaster has affected over 3.5 million people, and nearly one-third of the population will be directly affected by May next year according to the UN.

