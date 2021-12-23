Zimbabwe: Chinese Ferrochrome Giant Gives Back to Society

FERROCHROME smelting giant, Afrochine (Pvt) Limited, took advantage of the Unity Day holiday yesterday and donated Christmas gifts to the needy in Chegutu.

The donations were in line with the company's corporate social responsibility of giving back to communities where it operates.

Afrochine public relations manager Mr Pardon Kufakunesu said the firm will continue to support the needy as a way of complementing Government's efforts of ensuring every citizen was well fed.

Speaking at Chengeta Primary School in Ward 11 of Chegutu Rural District Council yesterday, Mr Kufakunesu said the support to the elderly, disabled and orphaned children was now an annual event aimed at celebrating Christmas with them. This is an annual event that has been ongoing for the past five years. It targets the elderly, the chronically ill and the orphaned.

"As Afrochine, we work in conjunction with the local community leadership such as the councillor and the sub-chiefs to provide relevant assistance on this day", he said.

Village head, Mr Onias Tinarwo, said the gesture by Afrochine was commendable.

The food hampers contained mainly food items that included rice, flour, sugar and pasta.

Afrochine, a subsidiary of Chinese steel giant Tsingshan Holdings that has various projects in Zimbabwe including the US$1 billion Chirumhanzu steel project, has drilled boreholes, rehabilitated roads and constructed schools in Chegutu district.

It has made it policy to employ locals .