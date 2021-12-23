Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Ends Five-Year Flirtation With Triangle

Chiredzi — WARRIORS interim assistant coach Taurayi Mangwiro is set to end his five-year flirtation with Premiership football side Triangle when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Mangwiro and his assistants Tafadzwa Mashiri and Innocent Chogugudza opted against extending their contracts at the Lowveld-based side.

The decision came as a shock to the Lowveld faithful.

Mangwiro and his assistants announced the news when the community had thought the wheels were beginning to roll after registering two big wins against Dynamos and away to ZPC Kariba in the league.

Triangle are fourth in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings with six points out of possible nine. The league has since taken a break for the Christmas holidays as well as the AFCON finals to be held in Cameroon next month.

Mangwiro has already left Triangle to join national team camp for the Africa Cup of Nations where he is assistant to national team coach Norman Mapeza.

"My contract is expiring on December 31 and I indicated that I won't be extending my contract. I had to share this with the players since I knew that well before the Dynamos game.

"I had to share with Triangle executive as well since I was about to leave for national camp. I didn't want them to read from the media in case they have their plans with or without me.

"My assistants, Tafadzwa Mashiri and Innocent Chogugudza also indicated the same. So the three of us will not be with the team in the new year", said Mangwiro

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mangwiro holds the record for being the longest serving coach at Triangle, having joined the side in 2017.

During his five years at Triangle, Mangwiro managed to bring home some silverware. He led them to the Chibuku Super Cup success in 2018, which earned his side a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup, for the first time, the following year.

Mangwiro, who is being monitored by several clubs including his former paymasters Harare City, is likely to take with him a handful of Triangle players.

The Lowveld side is likely to face a massive player exodus as more than 18 players in their current squad have contracts expiring on the New Year's eve.

Club captain Collins Dhuwa, Delic Murimba, Takabva Mawaya, Timothy January, Gerald Bhero, Tyler Mugoniwa, Russel Madamombe, Lincoln Mangaira, Kelvin Gwao and Shepherd Gadzikwa are all rumored to be on their way out.

Triangle executive were not available for comment but it is understood that they have already begun the process of hunting for a new technical team.