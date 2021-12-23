Zimbabwe: Mick Named in Ferrari's Reserve Team

London. — Mick Schumacher will combine his race seat at Haas in 2022 with a role as Ferrari's reserve driver.

The 22-year-old German will share the Ferrari reserve position with former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Giovinazzi will assume the role at 12 races while Schumacher will fill in at the other 11 when the Italian is racing in Formula E.

A reserve driver stands in for the regular drivers if they are unable to race.

Schumacher's race seat at Haas would be taken by Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi if the German was needed by Ferrari.

Giovinazzi lost his seat in F1 at the end of the season after three years with Alfa Romeo. He will also be available to Ferrari's customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo when he is at races with the factory team.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said of Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher: "He is a Ferrari driver. We should not forget that. He has been part of the academy and the reason we have an academy is to identify who can be the next Ferrari driver for the future." -- BBC Sport.

