Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Suspended

Embattled Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, who has pending criminal cases of corruption in the courts, has been suspended without pay by the Government on allegations of misconduct, incompetence, and wilful violation of the law.

Councillor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa is the acting mayor.

Mafume is accused of arranging the allocation of Westlea stands to his sister and secretary at his law firm as well as bribing a potential key witness in the matter.

Mafume confirmed yesterday that he had received his suspension letter on Tuesday.

According to the letter, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, said the suspension was in line with Section 114 (2) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) as amended by the Local Government Laws Amendment Act Number of 2016.

"I have reasonable grounds for suspecting that you, Councillor Jacob Mafume, have committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, and wilful violation of the law as referenced in subsection (1) (b), (o) and (e) and hereby suspend you, with immediate effect, from the office of mayor for Harare City Council," he said.

During the suspension period, Mafume was directed not to conduct any business for or on behalf of council, within or outside council premises.

Minister Moyo said Mafume was facing allegations of criminal abuse of office as a public officer as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that Mafume was granted bail on December 8 last year, coupled with a number of conditions, one of which being not to interfere with any State witnesses, which then compromises his ability to execute his duties as Harare mayor.

"It is also alleged that pursuant to your release from custody, you contacted the key witness, Edgar Dzehonye, and you were subsequently arrested again on December 14, 2020.

"You were granted yet another bail with a number of conditions, one among them being not to interfere with any State witnesses," said Minister Moyo.

Further, Minister Moyo, alleged that Mafume has on numerous occasions visited, accessed, interfaced and interacted with council officials within council offices and premises with the full knowledge that this would be in violation with his bail conditions, with particular reference not to interfere with witnesses.

"This bail condition will cause an inability to perform your duties as mayor of the council," he said.

Minister Moyo said the allegations give reasonable grounds to suspect that Mafume is guilty of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, wilful violation of the law.

By reporting for work when he is barred from interfacing with State witnesses, Mafume could be defeating or obstructing the course of justice, and also in contempt of court, said Minister Moyo.

Mafume was directed to respond to the allegations to Minister Moyo's office within seven days of receiving the suspension notice.