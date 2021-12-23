Algeria: Electronic Payment - Over Two Million Commercial Transactions Recorded in 2021

23 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane said, Sunday in Algiers, that during the year 2021, more than two million "commercial operations via the TPE (electronic payment terminal)" were recorded, with an overall amount of nearly DZD15 billion, up by 220%, compared to 2020 where the overall amount reached DZD4.7 billion, the result of 711,000 operations.

In his opening speech at the signing ceremony of the agreement on the official launch of interoperability between the platforms of Algeria Post and banks, dedicated to payment by Internet, organized at the

International Conference Center (CIC), Benabderrahmane said that the Internet payment has experienced a promising development, as it has passed from 3.3 million operations in 2020 to more than 6.3

million operations in 2021 where the amounts of operations have exceeded DZD8 billion while they were at DZD4 billion in 2020.

