Africa: Mhango Makes Returns to the Malawi Flames Provisional Squad

23 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Malawi's Flames coach Meck Mwase has named a 43-man provisional squad for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The list included 13 players who will be on standby should there be a need to replace any of the players.

Among the players named in the squad is South Africa based Gabadinho Mhango, Limbikani Mzamva and Richard Mbulu, who will join the team's training camp held in Saudi Arabia only later in the week after local league games in South Africa.

Mhango is making a return to the side after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

The Flames will battle it out in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe. Mwase's side will begin their TotalEnergies AFCON campaign against Guinea on January 10 before facing Zimbabwe four days later.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), William Thole (BF Wanderers), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers)

Defenders: Limbikani Mzava (Amazulu, South Africa), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City, South Africa), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers), Sankhani Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets), Lawrence Chaziya (Civo Sporting), Paul Ndlobvu (MAFCO), Stanley Saudi (BF Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (BF Wanderers)

Midfielders: John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Gerald Phiri Junior (Al Hilal, Sudan), Robin Ngalande (St George, Ethiopia), Yamikani Chester (BF Wanderers), Schumacher Kuwali (UD Songo, Mozambique), Fransisco Madinga (FC Dilla Gori, Georgia), Peter Banda (Simba SC, Tanzania), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers)

Strikers: Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC, South Africa), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City, South Africa), Henry Kumwenda (Butler Bulldogs, USA), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Stain Davie (Silver Strikers)

Standby players: Richard Chipuwa, Clever Mkungula, Nickson Nyasulu, Blessings Mpokera, Alick Lungu, Norchard Chimbalanga, Blessings Tembo, Tawonga Chimodzi, Loyd Nialiwa, Misheck Seleman, Hassan Kajoke, Brighton Munthali and Vincent Nyangulu

