Zimbabwe: Musicians Speak On Covid-19

California. — With confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States continuing to rise each day, the rich and famous aren't staying quiet about their diagnoses.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, the rich and famous aren't staying quiet about their diagnoses. Instead, celebrities are speaking out on social media not only to keep fans informed but, in some cases, to urge followers to stay home in order to help reduce the risk of transmission.

Bold-faced names from professional athletes (Kevin Durant) to politicians (Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez) to big- and small-screen stars (Daniel Dae Kim) and even royals (Prince Albert II) are among those who have opened up about having tested positive for Covid-19. Musicians have been no different, sharing tales of their symptoms and quarantine.

Here are the artists who have opened up about having the coronavirus.

Drake

Drizzy revealed to fans on August 16, 2021, in a comment on a fan account that he had contracted the virus. "I had Covid that s-- grew in weird I had to start again," he wrote in response to a photo of the heart shaved into his hair growing in. "It's coming back don't diss."

Brian May

The Queen guitarist shared on December 18, 2021, that after attending a birthday party recently, he had tested positive for Covid-19. "The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line," May wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his test results. "And yes -- definitely NO sympathy please -- it has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK." On December 20, the rocker -- who is vaccinated and has received his booster shot, added in a lengthy post that "the battle inside my body is still in progress."

Lil Nas X

Days after cancelling an appearance at the U.K. Jingle Ball due to a positive test in his camp, the artist tweeted -- then deleted -- a series of messages in which he said he had contracted the coronavirus. "Started running around the house when I saw this then I remembered I have Covid lol," he shared on December 17, 2021, in response to Barack Obama's tweet listing Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" as one of his favourite songs of 2021.

Charlie Puth

The "Attention" singer told fans on December 16, 2021, that he had contracted the virus. "I'm not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me," he tweeted. "I write you this update, feeling like complete a-, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season."

Brett Eldredge

The country artist, who was vaccinated in April, shared in an Instagram video December 16, 2021, that he was experiencing a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He recalled feeling like he "had a cold or something the last few days," and after several tests, the most recent gave a positive result. Eldredge had to reschedule two Chicago shows due to his diagnosis.

Billie Eilish

The teen pop star revealed during her December 13, 2021, interview with Howard Stern that despite being vaccinated, she had experienced a breakthrough case. "I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for two months almost," she explained to the shock jock. "I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I'm fine. I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad ... When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible.

Doja Cat

After pulling out of two Jingle Ball tour dates due to crew members testing positive, the star shared on December 12 that she, too, had tested positive. "While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!" she told fans on social media.

Bryan Adams

The singer was hospitalized in Italy in November after contracting Covid for a second time. "Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid," he wrote on Instagram, posted from Milan Malpensa airport. "So it's off to the hospital for me."

Ed Sheeran

On October 24, a week ahead of his new album's arrival, the singer-songwriter revealed that he had tested positive. "I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he shared. He later revealed that his young daughter had also contracted the virus.

Serj Tankian

The System of a Down frontman tested positive in mid October, resulting in the postponement of two shows. "Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19," the band shared. "We're sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news. The health of our band, crew, venue staff, and all of our fans is our top priority."

Ray Luzier

Korn's drummer contracted the virus, the band announced in mid October. "We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray," reads an update on the official Korn accounts, "and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us."

Kelly Price

The Grammy-nominated singer told TMZ September 26, 2021, that she had a serious case of Covid-19 that not only landed her in the hospital, but was near fatal. "At one point, they lost me," Price said of when she was hospitalized. "I died." She went on to explain that though she's home now, she has long-haul Covid. "I am facing a very uphill battle right now. ... I suffered a lot of internal damage, and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do."

Nas

The rapper revealed in his October 2021 Ebony cover story that he had contracted the virus in October of 2020. "It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard," he shared of his bout with Covid-19. "It's just today's world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, Black-on-Black murder. The human spirit is being tested. I think that God has a plan for all of this. But right now, we're in a serious time."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gene Simmons

Days after Kiss announced that its vocalist had tested positive for coronavirus, the band shared that their bassist had also contracted the virus. "Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," Kiss said August 31, 2021. The statement also noted that the band's next four shows would be postponed while the rockers and the crew isolate at home.

Paul Stanley

The Kiss frontman announced on August 26 that he had test positive for Covid-19. "I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative," he shared. "As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again." The band immediately postponed the night's show, and has since postponed another.

Hilary Duff

The singer-actress revealed on Instagram Stories August 20, 2021, that she had a breakthrough infection. "Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure, brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed," she shared.

Corey Taylor

The Slipknot singer revealed in a Facebook post August 20, 2021, he had contracted Covid-19 despite having gotten his shots.

"I woke up today and tested positive and I'm very, very sick," he shared. "I'm vaccinated so I'm not worried but I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else."-- billboard.