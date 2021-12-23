South Africa: Gender Commission Welcomes Swift Response to Learner Pregnancies

press release

The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Ms Tamara Mathebula, welcomes the announcement by the Department of Basic Education that schools will be compelled to open cases with the police when learners below the age of 16 are impregnated by people above their age. The Commission has repeatedly called for the law to be applied to curb the growing scourge of statutory rape in South Africa, which has seen thousands of under-age girls, some as young as ten years, drop out of school due to early pregnancy.

The Commission has confidence that the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will play their part to ensure that every case of statutory rape is thoroughly investigated and successfully prosecuted. The Commission is also aware that the issue of teenage pregnancy is multi--sectoral and calls all role players and citizenry to be vigilant and report any relationship between an adult and a minor as part of child protection initiative.

As citizens celebrate the festive holiday season, more women and young girls may fall victim to sexual and gender-based violence. The Commission calls for families and communities to report any incidences of abuse to the nearest police station.

"Furthermore, we would like to wish the people of South Africa a merry Christmas and happy new year, and also wish them safe holidays" Ms. Mathebula said.