South Africa: Western Cape Labour Centres Temporarily Closed Due to Positive Cases of Covid-19

23 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Several Western Cape Labour Centres temporarily closed due to positive cases of COVID-19

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Western Cape Province has temporarily closed operations of some its Labour Centres due to numerous positive cases of COVID-19 reported almost daily.

The following offices are currently closed for the decontamination process to be undertaken in line with health and safety protocols:

4th floor Provincial Office - West Bank Building, Cape Town CBD

Oudtshoorn Labour Centre

Bellville Labour Centre

Mitchell's Plain Labour Centre and;

Mossel Bay Labour Centre.

Operations of the offices will resume as and when the decontamination processes are completed.

Acting Chief Director Provincial Operations Dr Iqram Bux said: "The closure of our offices impacts negatively on the provision of our services however, the health and safety of our staff and clients is a priority.

"Considering the growing number of infections around the province and elsewhere, as a Department we are doing our best to follow the necessary Covid-19 protocols in order to protect our staff and clients from the virus," said Dr Bux.

Clients are encouraged to use the Department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za

Regular updates on the closures and re-opening of our offices will be shared on our social media platforms - Facebook (Department of Employment and Labour), Twitter (@deptoflabour).

